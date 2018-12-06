TEACHER ARRESTED

Teacher accused of forcibly cutting kid's hair while singing 'Star Spangled Banner' in California class

Visalia teacher now in jail after forcibly cutting student's hair while singing Star Spangled Banner

By
VISALIA, California --
A high school teacher who's accused of forcibly cutting a student's hair in class was arrested.

Video surfaced Wednesday showing 52-year-old Margaret Gieszinger chasing students with scissors between desks while belting out the "Star Spangled Banner" at University Preparatory High School in Visalia, California.

The bizarre chain of events began during first period inside Gieszinger's chemistry class. Students told our sister station KFSN-TV that the teacher came into class with a pair of scissors, declaring it was "haircut day."

"We think she's going to try to be funny and be like, 'Oh, did you really think I was going to cut his hair?' But she did cut a hair off, and she started singing the 'Star Spangled Banner,' and she was singing it really loudly as she ceremoniously tossed a chunk of hair behind her," said a student who wanted to remain anonymous.

The student said he was sitting in the back of the classroom and ran to the main office for help.

"I hope I never have to see her at the school again because I know for a fact I can never see her as a respectable authority figure in my life," he said.

The video continues to show Gieszinger grabbing at another girl's hair before students begin running out of the classroom. Students claim they don't know what triggered her behavior but said she had a similar breakdown earlier this week.

"I know that on Monday she had another freak out because a test was missing or something. She accused the students of taking the test," the anonymous student said.

College of the Sequoias Police have since arrested Gieszinger on suspicion of corporal injury to a child. Her bail is set at $100,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentarresthigh schoolteacher arrestedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER ARRESTED
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Teacher arrested after video shows him punching student
Female teacher accused of sexual conduct with student in NJ
Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl
More teacher arrested
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Dad makes 10-year-old walk 5 miles to school for bullying
Kids escape from day care, found on highway
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Show More
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
2-alarm house fire in Orange injures 2 people
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
Search continues for crews of 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan, 1 killed
More News