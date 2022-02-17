Caught on video: Queens high school teacher accused of slamming student into wall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11571463" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy and the NAACP are weighing on the actions of two Bridgewater police officers who sparked controversy while breaking up a mall fight. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A teacher at a high school in Queens is facing charges and accused of slamming a student into the walls and then tossing him to the ground.Police made the arrest on the school grounds of Cardozo High School after being called to the scene.Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the unsettling altercation inside the school involving teacher Colin McNally as he roughed up a 14-year-old student.It happened Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. and now police and the Department of Education are both now looking into the incident.Officials say the student had just finished playing basketball in the gym. McNally took the ball from the teen and was heading to the dean's office.The student appeared to try and get it back, when out of nowhere, McNally grabbed him by the shirt and slammed him against the wall before tossing him to the ground.On Thursday many students were talking about the incident. It lasted just 16 seconds but the fallout is huge.McNally, who teaches PE and is a coach for Varsity Boys tennis, was arrested and charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He has since been released.A spokesperson for the DOE said:"These are incredibly disturbing allegations, and Mr. McNally was immediately removed from the classroom away from students, pending the outcome of the investigation."The student was not hurt. Eyewitness News reached out to McNally for a statement but he did not respond.----------