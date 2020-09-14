Reopen NYC: Mayor announces 55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC Schools employees

That's a positivity rate of 0.32% among the 16,982 tested.
As a result, one school closed Monday, while another previously closed one reopened.
The MORE UFT caucus of the teachers union held a "Day of Action" of protests Monday outside two city schools.
"We're just a few days into the school reopening plan negotiated by the Mayor and UFT leadership, and it's already clear our communities are in danger. Positive cases around the city have been reported among staff, requiring colleagues to quarantine at a moment's notice. Staff returned to buildings with sinks, windows, toilets still broken, without PPE and without adequate staffing for the hybrid model," the group said in a press release.
The mayor said 98% of the coronavirus test results are back within 48 hours.
"Some people will test positive," he said. "Those folks will immediately get support."
After two weeks, those professionals testing positive will come back to work and they will complete the school year, the mayor said.
The same will happen with students.
"We have to remember that for the small percentage of people who test positive it is a very temporary reality," Mayor de Blasio said.
There is free priority testing for all students and Department of Education employees throughout the city.
There are 22 priority testing sites at H+H facilities in all five boroughs.
You can find a location near you at nyc.gov/COVIDtest.
There is also a DOE COVID Response Situation Room. It includes a direct hotline for principals, test and trace officials, and will be open six days a week with daily public reporting.
The mayor also announced that 2,000 additional educators will be in place by the first day of school. They are made up of redeployed central staff, long-term substitutes, and temporary staff.
