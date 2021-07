EMBED >More News Videos A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died in an early morning house fire in New Jersey.The fire broke out on Arlington Avenue in Teaneck just after 3:21 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters tried to rescue the residents but were turned back by the flames.One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.The cause is under investigation, but not believed to be suspicious.----------