TECHNOLOGY

Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet J-deite RIDE, a real-life Transformer robot that can turn into a car.

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car and can actually carry people.

The 12.1-foot J-deite RIDE can transform into a sports car in approximately one minute. Developers claim it is a world first.

Two people (including a driver) can fit into the cockpit, but the machine can also be controlled wirelessly. It can walk at .06 miles per hour or run on its four wheels, but developers say they've never tested the robot outside the factory's cargo bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotsjapanu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News