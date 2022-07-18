ted cruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calls 2015 Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court: Obergefell v. Hodges was brought before justices in 2015
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Cruz, SCOTUS 'clearly wrong' in deciding same-sex marriage

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" in its 2015 ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage on the federal level.

Cruz made the comments in a clip posted to his YouTube channel.

RELATED | Fired-up Lightfoot, Chicago mayor, yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'

The Texas Republican said that Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that was brought before the court in 2015, ignored 200 years of national history and that marriage had always been an issue left for the states to decide.

"In Obergefell, the court said 'no, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.'" Cruz said. "I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching."

The comments from Cruz come just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a ruling that now leaves abortion laws up to the states.

In a concurring opinion, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas called on the court to reconsider other rulings that struck down state restrictions, including the Obergefell decision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasted cruztexas politicssame sex marriagesupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
TED CRUZ
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago
Arlene Alvarez family brings comfort to Uvalde children
Ted Cruz calls Big Bird 'propaganda' after character promotes vaccine
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and storms
Parks truck kills person sleeping on Coney Island beach
3 people hurt in 2 Bronx shootings that appear linked
1 child dead, another injured in New Jersey house fire
NYC Restaurant Week begins, this year marks 30th anniversary
Firefighter seriously injured while responding to Manhattan accident
Survey shows 49% of Musilms have been victims of hate crimes in NYC
Show More
Indiana mall shooting leaves 3 dead; witness killed gunman, police say
Steve Bannon trial set to begin in contempt of Congress case
33,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine headed for NY, demand high
Sharks spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach hours apart
Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs
More TOP STORIES News