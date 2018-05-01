Teen arrested in Long Island drag racing crash caught on camera

A teen has been arrested after what police called an illegal speed contest crash.

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island teenager is under arrest after allegedly causing a crash while drag racing last month.

It happened just before midnight April 15 on Central Avenue in East Farmingdale.

Police responded to a crash involving a 2015 BMW and 2015 Nissan. The Nissan's two occupants were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for multiple injuries.

About a week later, an anonymous Suffolk County resident provided Suffolk County Police with video of the crash.

After an investigation, police say they determined that the 18-year-old driver of the BMW was involved in an illegal speed contest with an unidentified vehicle on westbound Central Avenue when his vehicle struck the Nissan, which had pulled out of a parking lot at 148 Central Ave.

The teen, from Wyandanch, was charged with assault, illegal speed contest and reckless driving.

The BMW was seized under Suffolk County Law for being involved in an illegal speed contest.
