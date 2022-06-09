14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint by group inside Brooklyn Bridge Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11924958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday was the start of a new tradition ahead of the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a large group that attacked a 14-year-old boy and robbed him at gunpoint in Brooklyn Bridge Park.It happened on Saturday, June 4 at 7:50 p.m. in the park near Pier 2.Police say the group attacked the victim at random, pushing him to the ground, punching him in the face, and threatening him with a gun.They then forcibly removed his cellphone, sneakers, hat, debit card, and ID cards.Fortunately, the boy wasn't seriously hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------