14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint by group inside Brooklyn Bridge Park

It happened on Saturday, June 4 at 7:50 p.m. in the park near Pier 2.
Police say the group attacked the victim at random, pushing him to the ground, punching him in the face, and threatening him with a gun.
They then forcibly removed his cellphone, sneakers, hat, debit card, and ID cards.
Fortunately, the boy wasn't seriously hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ: 'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube