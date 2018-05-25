MUGGING

Teen charged after 2 elderly women mugged heading to Bronx church

EMBED </>More Videos

Sixteen-year-old Abdoul Bah, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery and assault, among other charges, police said.

By Eyewitness News
WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) --
A teenager was charged after two elderly women were mugged on their way to church in the Bronx.

Sixteen-year-old Abdoul Bah, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery and assault, among other charges, police said. Bah used one of the victim's credit cards, leading to his arrest.

The two victims, longtime friends in their 70s, walking to a funeral mass along Martha Avenue in Woodlawn around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect pulled up in a blue SUV.

He walked up to the women, threw Mary Griffin to the ground and stole her purse.

Griffin's friend, who did not want to be identified, jumped in, hitting the man with her umbrella. The suspect threw her to the ground as well.

"I took a step towards them, and I had an open umbrella, and I swung it at him, and I hit him with the umbrella, but an open umbrella does nothing to anybody. I'm sure I don't have to tell you that," the friend said. "He just took a step towards the street, grabbed my friend's purse and off he went."

Both women were taken to the hospital but are now recovering at home.

On May 18, days before the attack, Bah was arrested for allegedly stealing an elderly man's car in the Bronx. The next day, a police officer spotted him joyriding, blowing three red lights and eventually crashing into a parked car.

Bah was arrested but given supervised released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
muggingarmed robberyelderly womanWoodlawnBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUGGING
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Man, 74, put in chokehold and robbed while walking home
Violent Bronx subway station mugging caught on camera
Police hunt mugger who slashed teen's face with box cutter
Benedict Cumberbatch fights off muggers attacking cyclist
More mugging
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News