Teen fatally shot inside hallway of Brooklyn apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9526486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Post says the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens now has "hotel closed" signs posted in the lobby.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9528296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the man who robbed a victim in the subway station after selling him a swipe on a MetroCard.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.Police responded to a building on 580 Stanley Ave in East New York around 7 p.m. on Sunday.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the third-floor hallway. Police say he was shot at least once in the chest.The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.Police recovered a weapon at the scene and are currently working to track down the gunman.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.----------