Teen fatally shot inside hallway of Brooklyn apartment

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a building on 580 Stanley Ave in East New York around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the third-floor hallway. Police say he was shot at least once in the chest.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene and are currently working to track down the gunman.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

