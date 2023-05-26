  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen rescued from abandoned factory in Brooklyn after getting stuck during dare

WABC logo
Friday, May 26, 2023 6:52PM
Firefighters rescue boy trapped in spice factory
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters came to the rescue of a teen who became trapped in an old spice factory in Brooklyn.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a dare led to a teen needing rescue from an abandoned spice factory in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the factory on Franklin Avenue.

Police say a 15-year-old and his friends were playing when he was dared to go into a small room.

When he entered the small room, the door locked behind him -- and he was trapped.

After his friends were unable to get him out, he called his father who then called the police.

Firefighters had to use a saw, torch, and sledgehammer to make a hole in the wall and free the teen.

Emergency crews checked him out for any injuries and he was released into the custody of his father.

ALSO READ | Video: Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW