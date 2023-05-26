Firefighters came to the rescue of a teen who became trapped in an old spice factory in Brooklyn.

Teen rescued from abandoned factory in Brooklyn after getting stuck during dare

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a dare led to a teen needing rescue from an abandoned spice factory in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the factory on Franklin Avenue.

Police say a 15-year-old and his friends were playing when he was dared to go into a small room.

When he entered the small room, the door locked behind him -- and he was trapped.

After his friends were unable to get him out, he called his father who then called the police.

Firefighters had to use a saw, torch, and sledgehammer to make a hole in the wall and free the teen.

Emergency crews checked him out for any injuries and he was released into the custody of his father.

