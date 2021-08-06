Sketch released of man who sexually abused 16-year-old girl on Bronx subway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10933040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in Queens Thursday.

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD looking for the man who attacked a 16-year-old girl on the subway in the Bronx.Police released a sketch of the man they say approached the girl on a 4 train in the Norwood section on Monday, July 19 at 6:15 p.m.As the train approached the Mosholu Parkway subway station, he sexually abused her before running away.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------