Sketch released of man who sexually abused 16-year-old girl on Bronx subway

Police released a sketch of the man they say approached the girl on a 4 train in the Norwood section on Monday, July 19 at 6:15 p.m.
As the train approached the Mosholu Parkway subway station, he sexually abused her before running away.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
