Teen shot in neck on way to school says he forgives man who could have killed him

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The teenager shot in the neck in the Bronx while on his way to school last week says he forgives the man who could have killed him.It's remarkable to see just how far 14-year-old Khamani Garrett has come. He said Tuesday he is now ready to move on from the shooting.This time last week the then-13-year-old was shot in the neck in the Bronx as he walked to the train heading to school -- Manhattan Business Academy in Chelsea."I felt like a force in me, and my chest and my arm felt tight, and it kind of got hard to breathe," Garrett said. "I didn't know I got shot at first until I kneeled down because it was hard to breathe and then I saw the blood dripping."He said now he is just a little sore and itchy as he heals.Police say Hubert Wiggs, 36, was sitting in front of his home on East 223rd Street in the Bronx, pointing a .38 caliber revolver at people walking by.After being shot, Garrett actually asked Wiggs for help -- not realizing he's the one who fired the gun."He didn't want to help me, he threw something at me, and then when I was walking away to the other guy who called the cops, he started mumbling 'I can't deal with this, I can't deal with this,'" Garrett said.Garrett usually walks with his sister, but last Tuesday morning she was running late so he was alone."I was actually thankful that she wasn't there because if she was the one that got shot, I don't know what I would do," Garrett said.The bullet entered the left side of his neck and incredibly didn't hit any major vessels.Wiggs, who was out on parole, is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing."I would honestly forgive him because if I still hold a grudge against him...I feel like it would leave me with guilt," Garrett said.Garrett said, even with the brush with death, he's not afraid."I know God's on my side, and I know he helped protect me, so I don't have to worry about anything," Garrett said.There is afor anyone who would like to help.----------