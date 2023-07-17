Teen shot in back in Brooklyn; no arrests made

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.
The 15-year-old boy was shot in the back near 2007 62nd St. just after 1 p.m.
He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants and gray sneakers.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
