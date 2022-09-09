Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the abdomen on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Authorities believe he attends the nearby Abraham Lincoln High School and had just left school for the day.

The incident happened near the school and the Department of Education said while it was off-campus, the school still went into shelter-in mode.

"The safety of our students is our absolutely top priority," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Following a non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted. We will fully support NYPD on their ongoing investigation and will be offering supports to the students and entire school community."

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black backpack.

ALSO READ | NYPD commissioner discusses drop in shootings, rise in other crimes like robberies

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.