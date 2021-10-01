16-year-old girl critical after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11065012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenage boy was fatally shot while being chased in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, the third 16-year-old killed in New Yok City in just two days.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, and police are searching for multiple suspects who fled on Citi Bikes.The shooting happened just outside the Gowanus Playground on Wyckoff Street Boerum Hill around 3 p.m.The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.Authorities say multiple suspects wearing all black fled on Nevins Street.What led up to the shooting is not immediately clear.No arrests were immediately made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------