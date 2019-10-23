Shooting near New Jersey high school prompts lockdown, victim runs to school for help

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a teenager was shot near the building and ran into the school gym for help.Officers responded to Brick Memorial High School just before 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired with one victim.Authorities say school Resource Officer Timothy McCarthy was on scene already, and officers in the area responded immediately.The school was checked and cleared.The investigation revealed that the shooting did not occur inside the school, but approximately 1/4 of a mile down the road. The victim, a 16-year-old boy who received a non-life threatening wound, ran to the school for help.The victim went to the hospital with his parents receiving treatment. Authorities were trying to determine whether he was a student at the school.The school was on lockdown while police worked on releasing children and staff safely. Students were transported to a local middle school and released to their parents.Police are searching for at least one suspect in the shooting.----------