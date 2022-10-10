Teenager fatally stabbed during altercation in Passaic County

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenager was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Passaic County on Saturday.

Police responded at approximately 1:15 a.m. to the area of Krueger Place and Popular Street in the city of Passaic on a reported stabbing.

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased.

The 17-year-old male was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for medical treatment.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call 1-877-370-PCPO.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

