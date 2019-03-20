Teenager gunned down on street in New Jersey

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.The victim's backpack sat in the middle of street after the shooting, which happened just after 4 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Irvington.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not identify the victim other than to confirm he was a teenage male.Irvington High School is located nearby, and it is possible the victim was on his way home at the time.There was a heavy police presence in the area.Further details of the shooting were not yet available.----------