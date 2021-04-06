Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York

Health officials say the move adds 1.7 million people to the list of eligible New Yorkers for a total of nearly 16 million.
Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18.
Parental consent will also be required for vaccinations of 16- and 17-year-olds, with certain exceptions.
"Now is the time that we have to crush it, once and for all," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "And the first step towards doing that is you have to take the vaccine, you have to take the vaccine."
New York City schools say they will now get rid of the two case rule, which closed schools when two cases were found in a school.
This was causing the frequent closure of schools.
While abandoning the previous mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio has not said how many cases it will now take to close schools in the future.
The city also extended the opt-in period for in-person learning until this Friday.
When it comes to vaccines, Monday, the state rolled out a new public service ad in hopes of convincing everyone, especially young people, to get vaccinated.
