Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's security team indicted for robbery, criminal impersonation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five members of Tekashi 6ix9ine's private security team, including a former NYPD detective, were indicted for robbery and criminal impersonation.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., announced the five were indicted for allegedly robbing a 34-year-old man after chasing him through Harlem back in August 2020 in SUVs with flashing lights and sirens.

All five suspects are charged in New York State Supreme Court with 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree robbery, and criminal impersonation in the first degree.



Former NYPD Detective Daniel Laperuta, 44, is also charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree for allegedly claiming to NYPD officers and in a 911 call that the victim was threatening the defendants with a firearm.

"A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West," said District Attorney Vance. "As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone. Along the way, a retired NYPD Detective tried to cover up their conduct by lying to his former colleagues and repeatedly claiming the victim had threatened to shoot them. False reports - especially about firearms - can carry devastating consequences and fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the actual police response."

