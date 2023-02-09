'It has become disturbing:' Woman captures 2nd Tesla driver driving distracted on Calif. freeway

Kiki Dolas said in the latest incident, the Tesla driver was allegedly FaceTiming as the car was doing the driving.

ONTARIO, California -- Nearly a week after a woman was caught asleep at the wheel of a Tesla traveling along the 15 Freeway in Temecula, another Tesla driver was caught driving distracted, and the same concerned driver caught both incidents.

The latest incident happened Tuesday afternoon along the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Ontario.

"Not again!" Kiki Dolas is heard saying in the new video. "Not again!"

Dolas said the Tesla driver was allegedly FaceTiming as the car was doing the driving.

"He had both hands up, you know, it was like he was sitting on his couch, chit-chatting to somebody, and the steering wheel was just cruising along," she said. "It was accelerating, it was slowing down, it was like the same thing all over again."

In the video Dolas captured in Temecula, a woman with glasses was caught in the driver's seat, slouched and seemingly asleep as the car moved forward.

Dolas was alarmed to see a similar incident, days later.

"He was so into his phone," Dolas said. "His conversation was so important, he didn't pay attention that he was on a freeway, he didn't pay attention to anything. Somebody could have cut him off and he probably would have run right into him."

Tesla is currently under investigation over its auto pilot system after dozens of crashes have been reported, and with more carmakers steering towards autonomous vehicles, Dolas said she is extremely concerned about safety on the roads.

"It has become disturbing, alarming ... it's making me nervous because how many other people are just allowing their cars to drive for them on a busy highway?" said Dolas.

Dolas has reported both of the cases to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said it's investigating and mentioned the drivers could face charges.