tesla

CA man says screen on his new Tesla froze, causing vehicle to be stuck at 83 mph on freeway

The driver from Irvine said all of the buttons and switches - including turn signals and hazard lights - were not working.
By Rob McMillan
EMBED <>More Videos

CA man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway

RIVERSIDE COUNTY -- The owner of a new Tesla Model 3 was left in shock after the car's main features allegedly froze while he was driving on the freeway.

Javier Rodriguez of Irvine spoke with our sister station in Los Angeles KABC-TV on Tuesday and said it happened last Thursday while he was heading westbound on the 10 Freeway through Cabazon.

VIDEO: Tesla drivers seen seemingly asleep behind the wheel
EMBED More News Videos

Caught on camera! Are these Tesla drivers sleeping behind the wheel?



He said the car was stuck going 83 mph and the main screen was frozen.

He said all of the buttons and switches - including turn signals and hazard lights - were not working.

"I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to be a weird scent coming," recalled Rodriguez. "I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot that I wouldn't be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me."

VIDEO: Tesla jumps hill, crashes into parked cars in dangerous high-speed car stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows a driver trying to pull off a dangerously high-speed stunt in a Tesla but ends up crashing in an L.A. neighborhood.



Even though the accelerator wasn't responding, fortunately Rodriguez said the brakes did work, but said that didn't make him any more comfortable when he was trying to stop.

He was able to make it off the road, and a few minutes later, the car rebooted. That's when everything seemed normal.

An officer with the California Highway Patrol helped Rodriguez get off the freeway, where he eventually had the car towed.

He said Tesla later told him they fixed the vehicle, but all they would say about what happened was what he said they wrote in the report.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

"Diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive," Rodriguez recalled.

Now, Rodriguez is worried that some kind of safety feature on the car could cause the onboard computer to shut itself down with no warning.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Tesla for a response but has not received a response.

VIDEO: Tesla car battery likely caused devastating house fire
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation by San Ramon Valley Fire narrowed the cause of a house fire down to either the 2013 Tesla battery or the vehicle's electrical system.



"I need more explanation," said Rodriguez. "I'm on the freeway and this happens at 83 miles an hour. Everybody is trying to say, 'Well we fixed it. We fixed it,' but I need an explanation."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveriverside countycabazonteslacarstechnologycarautomotiveauto newsdrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TESLA
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Man who spotted subway shooting suspect, flagged down cops speaks out
Frank R. James: What we know about subway shooting suspect
Questions raised over NYC subway cameras after mass shooting
'Is the shooter still with us?': Witness describes NYC subway attack
Police release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show due to COVID
Show More
Subway shooting raises questions for riders about safety
CARFAX correction when vehicle history report has a big mistake
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
Victims of NYC subway shooting begin slow recovery
Therapy dog returns to NJ hospital after 2-year COVID hiatus
More TOP STORIES News