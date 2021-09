Teen suspect set to plead guilty in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve for Brian Laundrie wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is expected to plead guilty to his role in the fatal stabbing of Barnard student Tessa Majors.Luciano Lewis is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.Lewis is also cooperating with prosecutors in their case against 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, although that is not a condition of the plea arrangement.Weaver is believed to have fatally stabbed Majors while Lewis held her inside Morningside Park on December 11, 2019.A third teen, who was 13-years-old at the time of the murder , allegedly passed the knife to Weaver.He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.Majors' family is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.----------