Teen suspect set to plead guilty in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Luciano Lewis is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.
Lewis is also cooperating with prosecutors in their case against 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, although that is not a condition of the plea arrangement.
Weaver is believed to have fatally stabbed Majors while Lewis held her inside Morningside Park on December 11, 2019.
A third teen, who was 13-years-old at the time of the murder, allegedly passed the knife to Weaver.
He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.
Majors' family is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ | Manhunt resumes in Florida for Brian Laundrie; Gabby Petito autopsy planned
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube