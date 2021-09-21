Teen suspect set to plead guilty in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy is expected to plead guilty to his role in the fatal stabbing of Barnard student Tessa Majors.

Luciano Lewis is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Lewis is also cooperating with prosecutors in their case against 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, although that is not a condition of the plea arrangement.

Weaver is believed to have fatally stabbed Majors while Lewis held her inside Morningside Park on December 11, 2019.

A third teen, who was 13-years-old at the time of the murder, allegedly passed the knife to Weaver.



He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery in 2020 and was sentenced to 18 months in detention.

Majors' family is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Manhunt resumes in Florida for Brian Laundrie; Gabby Petito autopsy planned
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve for Brian Laundrie wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morningside heightsnew york citymanhattanmurderrobberywoman killedcollege
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Manhunt resumes for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito autopsy planned
Explosion on subway after bicycle tossed onto tracks in NYC
Distraught man jumps from building, lands on victim, killing them both
3 charged in Carmine's assault claim racial bias; Eatery releases vids
COVID Update: 1 million kids infected in the past 5 weeks
Man caught on camera allegedly sexually abusing ice cream store worker
'It makes me mad': Man speaks out after he was beaten, robbed in NYC
Show More
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Hochul, de Blasio roll out new plans to address climate change
Radio City Rockettes return for Christmas Spectacular with bigger show
More TOP STORIES News