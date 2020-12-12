Friday marks one year since brutal murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors

Barnard's president wrote a letter to students and staff lamenting that no gathering could be held to commemorate Majors, because of COVID restrictions but says Friday is a day to celebrate the life of the talented young woman.
Over the summer, a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to 18 months in custody after pleading guilty to the robbery that led to Majors' death.
Two other teens are charged as adults with murder and robbery.
ALSO READ | NYPD releases video of FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery in Brooklyn
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip