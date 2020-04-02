Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 testing sites open for pediatric patients

By
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- An urgent care center for children has opened several pediatric COVID-19 testing sites in our area.

Staff at PM Pediatrics offices in Manhasset and Selden on Long Island and North Brunswick and Pompton Plains in New Jersey are now performing coronavirus tests for children.

"While early anecdotal evidence points to children being less susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness, we still want to offer a test to children presenting the specific symptoms, including fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath," said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-CEO of PM Pediatrics.

Those with PM Pediatrics said the care center's four locations had seen more than 155 pediatric patients over the last week for coronavirus testing.

Many of them are children of healthcare workers and first responders.

"It is important for us to try to get them tested, so this is a kind of area where we could fill in a great need for the community," said Dr. Sheryl Cohen, vice president of Clinical Operations for PM Pediatrics.

Dr. Cohen said children with underlying health conditions, like adults, are more susceptible to having severe forms of the coronavirus, including children with congenital heart disease, asthma, and diabetes. Newborns are also considered high-risk.

"Overall, children have a much less risk, but we do have to be concerned," she said. "We have to be careful. We have to stay home, do all the social distancing. Just because they're kids, we can't just let them out to play on playgrounds and things like that. We need to be careful."

Cohen said signs of the coronavirus in children might include less apparent signs like having trouble getting the child to drink and the child having a general inability to do the activities he or she usually likes to do.

Cohen said if parents are still working outside of the home, they should wash their clothes as soon as they get home, wash their hands frequently and avoid kissing their children anywhere on the face. The top of the head is recommended instead.

Only pediatric patients who have been evaluated by a pediatric expert from PM Pediatrics, either in-person or via the PM Pediatrics Anywhere telemedicine app, are eligible for the test.

Results are reported in approximately four days. All COVID-19 screening appointments must be booked in advance. PM Pediatrics treats patients from newborns through age 26.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymanhassetseldennorth brunswicknew yorksocial distancingchildrencoronavirus testingmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandnursescoronavirus testdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News