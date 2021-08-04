fatal crash

11 killed, 13 injured in crash near border involving van believed to be carrying migrants, DPS says

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas -- An overloaded van carrying about 24 passengers crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, which is about 50 miles north of McAllen. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety put the immediate death toll at 11 with 13 injured.

Encino is a community of about 140 residents about two miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.
