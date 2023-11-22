Free hot meals handed out to some Long Island residents ahead of Thanksgiving

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Nearly a quarter of a million Long Island residents, including 65 thousand children, suffer from food insecurity.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Suffolk County Legislator Sammy Gonzalez teamed up with Suffolk County Legal Aid Society and District Attorney Ray Tierney to give away free hot cooked meals.

"This is one of my most favorite things to do as attorney in charge is to actually be out in the communities that we serve," said Laurette Mulry, Attorney in Charge with the Legal Aid Society.

One hundred meals were given away Wednesday inside of a soccer gymnasium in Brentwood.

"I'm just thankful and blessed to be here eating with everyone here because honestly life is too short," said 24-year-old Anthony Graham, who lives in a homeless shelter. "Nothing is for granted so I just wanted to take a moment to just be thankful and give thanks because it is thanksgiving and just enjoy this meal."

November and December, which mark the holiday season for many, are the busiest months of the year for food banks.

"It's a great cause. It's an opportunity to provide a meal for some really great people, some really great families at this time of year so it's wonderful," said Tierney.

