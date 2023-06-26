Season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday on ABC. This time, it's 27-year-old Charity Lawson's turn to find love.

New Bachelorette Charity Lawson says get ready for 'little bit of drama,' 'a lot of love'

PHILADELPHIA -- Season 20 of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday and this time, it's 27-year-old Charity Lawson's turn to find love.

It was a heartbreaking exit for Charity in the last season of "The Bachelor."

The last time we saw Charity, Zach Shallcross eliminated her after her hometown date.

She's been a fan favorite, and now the child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, is about to meet the 25 men vying for her heart.

"Without hesitation I was like, absolutely, I would love to be the next bachelorette," Lawson said. "I feel like this opportunity was granted to me for a reason. I'm just excited to go on this journey."

She says, having been on the other side, she feels more prepared for this.

"I think that definitely helps, especially as a lead now, in terms of being decisive," she said. "I don't want to say I have a game plan, but just knowing why you're here, what your purpose is, and what you're looking for, it helps."

Charity said her heart is open and she's ready to find love.

She also says things get pretty interesting

"We see that my brother makes a stop by," she laughed. "We don't really know what he's truly up to yet, but he makes a guest appearance. We might see a little bit of drama, a little bit, not too much. Then, we have some creative limo entrances. It's going to be a really fun night, a night full of love, creativity, and overall happiness."

Don't miss the season 20 premiere of "The Bachelorette" at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. You can watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following episodes' premieres.

Charity said she will be watching with her squad and a glass of wine.