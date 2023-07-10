Cast of 'The Bear' helping Disney fight summer hunger in New York City and nationwide

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In celebration of season two of FX's "The Bear" on Hulu, The Walt Disney Company is supporting Feeding America and its network of food banks in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

On Monday, FX, Hulu, ABC Owned Television Stations and The Walt Disney Company will announce the donation of approximately 450,000 meals across the three foodbanks to provide kids with access to nutritious food over the summer.

In NYC, the Food Bank for New York City will receive the donation as there is a unique need to help New Yorkers as school is now closed.

Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina on the show, will make a special visit to the Food Bank for New York City. She grew up in the Bronx and knows the struggle that residents there face.

It's all part of an effort to raise awareness for the increased need to provide kids with access to nutritious food during the summer months.

Feeding America says children are most vulnerable when they are not in school -- including weekends, holidays and extended breaks. And communities of color experience food insecurity at disproportionate rates.

Officials say 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are food insecure and don't know where their next meal will come from. That equates to 1 in 10 people and 1 in 8 children.

For more than 10 years, Disney has been supporting Feeding America in its effort to end hunger in the United States. It has provided millions of meals to kids and families who are most in need, including Monday's gift which is part of an annual donation that will deliver nearly five million meals nationwide.

If you would like to help New Yorkers in need, you can make a donation at foodbanknyc.org.

All 10 episodes of season two of FX's "The Bear" are now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

