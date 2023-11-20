Why did she get out of the car? Family speaks out after mother's hit-and-run death on Bruckner Expy.

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The family of a mother struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx early Sunday is trying to understand what led to her death while calling for the driver to turn themself in.

"That's hard, not to be able to call her this morning, like, 'Girl, what you doing? You took London to school already?'" Nyesha Hunter said.

Nyesha's sister, Jasmine, was struck and killed at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

"I just thank god that our relationship got so much stronger to the point that we did speak everyday, so I have even more memories of her," Nyesha said.

Her family in Brooklyn says 32-year-old Jasmine adored her 10-year-old daughter and was the life of the party.

"This is it, small knit family, so this is all we've got. And Jasmine was my middle, but she was my baby," Jasmine's mother, Karen, said.

Now they're trying to piece together what happened that led up to her death.

The family says Jasmine was the passenger in a car her boyfriend was driving at the time.

After their vehicle was struck by another car, her boyfriend pulled over on the elevated section of the expressway.

He stayed in the car, but Jasmine got out and was standing on the westbound shoulder when another car hit her.

"I lost a child and I don't think it's fair and I will need some answers. If anybody knows anything, please get in contact with the police department and let them know," Karen said.

Jasmine was rushed to the hospital and into surgery, but around 4 a.m. Sunday her family was told she had died.

The driver who hit her took off.

"Own what you did, that's what I'd say to them, come forward," Nyesha said.

