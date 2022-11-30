2-year-old unharmed after carjacker drives off in SUV with child in backseat in the Bronx

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video. Thankfully, the child was unharmed.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a carjacker who drove off in an SUV with a 2-year-old child inside on Monday in the Bronx.

Police say the driver of the 2020 Toyota Highlander had gotten out of the vehicle while it was still running around 5:30 p.m. on Bronxwood Avenue in the Wakefield section.

Surveillance video shows another person getting out of a nearby gold 2018 Honda Accord, entering the victim's vehicle, and driving off with the victim's 2-year-old granddaughter in the backseat.

Officers later found the toddler alone inside the abandoned vehicle near Edison Avenue and East Gun Hill Road.

She wasn't hurt but was taken to the hospital for an exam as a precaution.

Investigators are hoping the video of the incident will help them find the suspect.

