Bronx Youth Empowerment Program holds annual 'Sharing is Caring' event ahead of the holidays

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A youth empowerment program in the Bronx held its annual holiday party Saturday.

There were games and food for parents and children alike, but the highlight of the "Sharing is Caring" event for the kids was picking out a toy.

The event first began 17 years ago as a one-time thing, but it has become a holiday tradition.

"My wife and I started this in our living room actually, to do something for children who might have been lost in the holiday season, some of them from families we didn't even know," said Andy King, the event organizer.

The FDNY and the American Cancer Society are among the groups that help the event happen each year.

