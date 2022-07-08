PHILADELPHIA -- With a magic wand, you can head to the magical menagerie, insert a wizard coin, wave your wand and the unicorns will dispense the cocktail or mocktail of your choice.
At your table, there is the potion-making experience. It's like an escape room meets cocktail-making class, where you brew concoctions with your dining companions.
The Cauldron is the concept of Matthew Courtland, of Medford, New Jersey.
He invented the magic wand, filled with sensor-based technology that he programs to pair with equipment.
David Duckworth is the co-founder and both are on a mission to bring magic to life.
They opened their first location in London. Philly is the sixth spot and only the second in the United States.
The Cauldron is Philly's magical fantasy-inspired bar and restaurant
