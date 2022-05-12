Largest indoor climbing space in NYC set to open with free weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11831165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Reaching for the stars just got a whole lot easier thanks to a new indoor climbing facility with a yoga and fitness center set to open in Brooklyn.With 42,000 square feet, hundreds of climbing routes, and a max wall height of 45 feet, The Cliffs at Gowanus boasts both the tallest walls and largest climbing space in New York City.The grand opening is May 14, and over 4,000 visitors will celebrate with a weekend of free climbing, clinics, competitions, local food trucks, rooftop live music, and even circus performers.The Cliffs' mission is to provide the best possible climbing experience to anyone who wants to stop in and try it out."I've never seen anything like what we've built here," said Mike Wolfert, CEO and founder of The Cliffs. "We hope this all-encompassing facility will inspire new climbers and welcome existing ones to join a diverse, inclusive, and passionate community."The facility will have the most comprehensive assortment of climbing training equipment in the city, including a dedicated training room and dual 10-meter speed walls similar to what is used in the Olympics.If climbing is not your style, the facility offers a rooftop lounge with co-working spaces with views of Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, a fully equipped fitness center, climbing gear shop, sunlit yoga studio, saunas and a restaurant opening downstairs in the coming months.A discounted "Learn to Climb" package is available for those new to the sport, and an all access membership is available for $125 a month.The Cliffs at Gowanus is located at 242 Butler Street and is accessible via the D, N, B Q, 2, 3, 4, 5 subway lines to Atlantic/Barclays Station or the F, G lines to Bergen St. Station.There are currently five additional locations included in the membership: The Cliffs at LIC in Queens, The Cliffs at Harlem in Manhattan, The Cliffs at Valhalla in Westchester, The Cliffs at DUMBO in Brooklyn, and The Cliffs at Callowhill in Philadelphia.