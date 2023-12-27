New movie musical 'The Color Purple' tells story over 40 years and counting

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new movie musical based on "The Color Purple" grossed more than $18 million on its first day of release, making it the biggest Christmas day launch at the U.S. box office in a decade and a half.

It's been more than 40 years since "The Color Purple'' won the Pulitzer Prize for the book's author Alice Walker, and a 1985 film based on her novel earned 11 Oscar nominations.

And in the four decades since Celie first told her story, it has steadily grown in power.

Her many trials and eventual triumph are brought to life for a new generation by lead actress Fantasia Barrino. Supporting her are friends like 'Sofia,' played by Danielle Brooks, while Taraji P. Henson co-stars as the successful entertainer 'Shug Avery.'

Morgan Johnson is a sophomore studying journalism at Fordham University. Johnson agreed to watch "The Color Purple" and now plans to recommend it.

"I would tell my friends to go see this movie because I think it's a story of hope and dreaming and growing and forgiveness," Johnson said.

She also recently saw the original 1985 movie of "The Color Purple," but prefers the new musical.

"This version really emphasizes the growth and healing aspects and coming out from the dark into the light," Johnson said. "It's a Black story told by Black people through our eyes by our people, and everybody needs to see this movie because movies like this aren't made often."

Johnson plans to see the movie again with her father, who she says although is not a big fan of musicals, could see him getting behind the music.

Viewers of "The Color Purple" are sure to come out feeling uplifted and entertained, informed and inspired. Given you get all that and more for the cost of a ticket, this movie might be the best bargain of the holiday season.

