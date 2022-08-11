The Countdown: Trump's pleads the fifth; NYC congestion pricing

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we examine the legal implications that former President Donald Trump could face after invoking his Fifth Amendment right on Wednesday.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

The question is, by pleading the Fifth, could that actually be used against Trump? We explore the legal implications Trump could face.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show

NYC Congestion Pricing

We're getting a clearer picture of what congestion pricing is going to look like in Manhattan. Drivers could face new tolls of up to $23, depending on the time of day and where you enter the city.

Inflation Report

There's a potential sign of hope in Wednesday's inflation report. For the first time since November 2020, prices overall didn't rise last month. Prices are still historically high, but we're trending in the right direction.

NYC Restaurant Week

It's a New York City ritual that started out as a one-time event back in the early 1990s. We're talking about Restaurant Week. It's now celebrating 30 years of meals and deals. We sat down with three restauranteurs about the importance of this tradition.

