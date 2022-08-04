The Countdown: Reaction on Kansas abortion victory, Vin Scully's death

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we were joined by a professor at Columbia University's School of Public Health to discuss the shocking Kansas state referendum vote to keep intact the constitutional right to an abortion.

In addition, we celebrate the life and legacy of a legend in the broadcasting booth.

Major League Baseball's greatest announcer Vin Scully passed away this week at the age of 94.

Joining the show was radio legend Mike Francesa, and Sports Director of WFUV, 'Bobby C,' to talk about the pivotal role Scully had on the game of baseball.

Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter also sat down to talk about the voice of the Dodgers, who arguably was the voice of baseball.

