Director Gareth Edwards is in awe of the pop-up event for his new movie, 'The Creator.'

LOS ANGELES -- It was like traveling to another world. Sci-fi fans and movie lovers were treated to a peek at a civilization where humans and robots coexist, at least for the time being.

The new film, "The Creator," starring John David Washington, as a man on a mission to save the human race, was the inspiration for a futuristic, immersive experience that thrilled everyone who stepped into it. The pop-up event, at Hollywood & Highland, included costumes and props from the upcoming movie, a 360 degree photo op, digital sketch artists and some realistic and very disconcerting AI beings walking among the crowd, before a special screening of the film.

The event got the stamp of approval from "The Creator's" director, Gareth Edwards. "It's very, very surreal. They told me it was going to be an immersive experience on the way into the movie, and I thought they meant like two posters."

Edwards attended the fan experience and screening with the film's director of photography, Oren Soffer, who was also blown away. "Seeing this is overwhelming, and I can't wait for people to see the movie.

"The Creator" hits theaters on September 29th.