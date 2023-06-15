Nominees announced for 2023 Jimmy Awards, featuring the best high school musical performers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a night of glitz and glamour for high school's brightest musical stars, "The Jimmy Awards."

The Broadway League Foundation announced the 96 nominees who will be arriving to New York City to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony on June 26.

The event will be streamed live in its entirety on YouTube and Facebook starting at 7:30 p.m. WABC's Live Intermission Show will also stream live from the theatre and include exclusive interviews.

Star of stage and screen Corbin Bleu of "High School Musical" fame returns to host this year's Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre.

The 2023 Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters: "JD" Jonathan Gregory Davis from Broadway Star of the Future in Tampa, FL and Katie Koslow from The Stephen Sondheim Awards in New Haven, CT.

The aspiring journalists were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media, providing fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance.

The Jimmy Awards is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance.

The awards feature 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage.

During the talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

You can view a full list of the 2023 Jimmy Awards Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees here: https://www.jimmyawards.com/winners-and-nominees/2023-jimmy-awards/nominees/

(Information provided by The Broadway League)

