Star Wars feature film 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' coming to the big screen

Two favorite characters from the Star Wars universe are coming to the big screen.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" is a new feature film that will be directed by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau, it was announced Tuesday. It will be the first Star Wars feature to go into production since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting," Favreau said in a press release.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing slate of features in development, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing "Ahsoka" Season 2.

Production on the new film will start some time this year.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.