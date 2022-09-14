Teaser released for upcoming Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses'

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin in the upcoming series, premiering Nov. 16 on Disney+.

Tim Allen and his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, will star in 'The Santa Clauses,' streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 16, 2022.

A new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ original limited series "The Santa Clauses" has arrived!

The first-look trailer was revealed at D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday.

MORE: Disney+ Day 2022: Get 1 month for $1.99 and more subscriber perks

The upcoming series, premiering Nov. 16 on Disney+, brings back beloved characters from the beloved film series, including Tim Allen as Scott Calvin (aka Santa Claus) and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin (aka Mrs. Claus).

Disney+ Day 2022: 1 month for $1.99 Celebrate and save on a month of streaming. Limited time offer of one month for $1.99 and then $7.99/month. Sign-up and start streaming today with Disney+. Learn More

The series also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Rupali Redd and Kal Penn.

In the new series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizes he can't be Santa forever, according to an announcement from Disney about the film.

"He's suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole," a press release detailed. "With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Allen, who is known for his roles in many ABC and Disney projects, including "Home Improvement," "Toy Story" and "Jungle 2 Jungle," won a People's Choice Award for his portrayal as Scott Calvin in the first "The Santa Clause" movie.

MORE: On The Red Carpet takes you inside D23 Expo

Allen reprised the role in two sequels: "The Santa Clause 2" in 2002 and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" in 2006.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.