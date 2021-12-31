'Whoosh Bottle' challenge seen on TikTok severely injures teen boy in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- There's growing concern over a new social media challenge that recently left a Connecticut teenager in the hospital.

They call it "The Whoosh Bottle Challenge" and it's apparently all over TikTok.

People pour rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug and then light it on fire.

They're trying to make a whooshing noise once the jug is ignited.

The dangerous experiment severely injured a boy in East Haven.

"Thank God I don't have kids during this period. I just don't understand the mindset, how you do not know and value your life so little. You know that you would do something like that. It's sad," said Teri Kaspersky, an East Haven resident.

Parents are urged by officials to talk to their children.



"Open a line of communication with your children to talk about these experiments and what they are seeing on TikTok because talking to them will hopefully be able to reduce these incidences," said Charles Miller, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall, East Haven Fire Department.

The fire department plans to work with schools in the area to warn kids about the dangers of social media challenges like this one.

