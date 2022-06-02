Pets & Animals

New Jersey therapy dogs offer care, cuddles in wake of Uvalde, Texas school massacre

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ therapy dogs offer care, cuddles in wake of Texas mass shooting

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Care and cuddles -- that's the mission for a therapy dog team from New Jersey, which just completed a trip to Texas following another mass shooting.

Exon, Tarik, and Axel are back home in Gloucester Township after they traveled to Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the school shooting massacre.

They made the more than 1,800-mile trip to provide support to first responders and the community.

"We are blessed with special dogs," said John Hunt, the chief operations coordinator for the non-profit Crisis Response Canines.

The dogs got back Tuesday night after about a week-long trip.

MORE NEWS | Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
EMBED More News Videos

A man who blamed his surgeon for pain after an operation bought a rifle and opened fire hours later at a Tulsa medical office, killing four.



They work with the non-profit organization and are trained to provide support after traumatic incidents.

Volunteers like Becky Langer said the people in Texas felt the love from the dogs.

"They're all over them," Langer said. "They're hugging them, they're petting them, they're kissing them, they just love them," Langer said.

She is a volunteer network liaison for the non-profit.

Nancy Mittleman and her dog Tarik provided support to grieving families, including a grandfather she can't forget.

READ MORE: New York suspends gas tax for rest of year
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.



"The first question he asked me is, 'can your dog help me heal?' and at the end of the conversation that we had with him, giving the dog hugs and kisses and petting the dog, he said, 'I think I answered my own question, your dog definitely helped me heal,'" Mittleman said.

Volunteers say the dogs carried a lot of pain from the community in crisis.

"You can see it as they're visiting people," Langer said. "You can see they sort of look a little heavy almost, so we make sure we give our dogs lots of breaks."

While there were lows, there were also many highs.

"The thing that I walked away with the most was almost a sense of hope because in the depths of their grief that community came together and the support that surrounded these families was absolutely amazing," Mittleman said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseygloucester countydogsmass shootingshootingdogtherapymental health
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Suspect stalked restaurant before gunning down delivery worker: D.A.
Paterson man rescued neighbors from burning home
AccuWeather Alert: Late storms bring downpours, heavy winds
NY gun reform bills vote expected as Adams announces 'gun czar'
LIVE | The Countdown
Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
Show More
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Family demands answers after man killed in Paterson hit-and-run
Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" brings message of perseverance
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run of mother of 5 in Suffolk County
Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
More TOP STORIES News