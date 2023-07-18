37 blocks of Manhattan's 3rd Avenue getting redesign for more bus, bike lanes

Thirty-seven blocks of 3rd Avenue in Manhattan are being remade to add new bus and bike lanes.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Thirty-seven blocks of Third Avenue are being redesigned in order to make them more bus, bike, and walker friendly.

The affected lanes are between 59th and 96th streets in Manhattan.

The avenue currently has five traffic lanes and two of those will be transformed into a dedicated bus lane and a parking-protected bike lane.

It will also have "split phases," more offset crossings, and mix zones to reduce northbound left turn conflicts.

The New York City Department of Transportation calls the project a "complete redesign" and aims to improve safety along the stretch where six pedestrians and one biker have been killed since 2016.

