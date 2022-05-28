localish

The man who changes lives through thrift

By Aurora Diaz
EMBED <>More Videos

The man who changes lives through thrift

FRESNO, Calif. -- From a child living on the streets, to a CEO and job creator, Anthony Armour has come a long way.

Now, the California entrepreneur uses his non-profit and thrift store to help others who've been overlooked by society.

Neighborhood Industries is a non-profit organization that also operates a thrift store.

Its goal is to provide job opportunities and workforce training and help people - especially people who may be considered hard to employ.

In 2021, the non-profit invested $1.35 million into employees' paychecks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosocietyall goodkfsnasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishnon profitjobs
LOCALISH
The man who changes lives through thrift
Yahshi's Ethiopian, Jamaican-inspired desserts taste like heaven
This vibrant restaurant takes guests to a Peruvian party
Why Seeing Olivia Rodrigo is Worth the Wait
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist struck and killed by MTA bus in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Spotty storms
Police shoot driver after vehicle strikes officer in Brooklyn
Bethpage Air Show cancels remainder of Saturday lineup due to weather
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Show More
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Jersey Shore, businesses prep for busy Memorial Day weekend
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
More TOP STORIES News