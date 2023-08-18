Gusty winds and heavy downpours impact areas across the Tri-State. Brittany Bell has the forecast.

Strong thunderstorms cause LaGuardia and Newark groundstops, flooded roadways, some power outages

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A strong line of thunderstorms and lightning moved through New York City and surrounding areas just before daybreak on Friday

There was some localized flooding but no significant damage was reported.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast for Tri-State area

New Jersey had nearly 3,500 customers (3,486) without power around 7 a.m.

LaGuardia and Newark Airports also enforced a ground stop.

Cars stalled out on the Grand Central Parkway at the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

The unrelenting rain pounded down on Long Island and woke many from their slumber just ahead of 6 a.m.

Cars were also spotted driving through standing water at Prospect Avenue and 3rd Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.