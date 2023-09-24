Tiempo for 9/24/23: NALEO and aviation careers

On this episode of Tiempo, meet the new leader the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, plus Latinos seeking careers in aviation.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials has a new leader.

The association's mission is to promote Latino civic participation and to support the country's Latino public servants.

There are now more than 7,000 Latino elected and appointed officials.

We talk to the new president, the honorable E. Junior Maldonado.

We are in the middle of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

We highlight the valiant effort to get more Latinos on the path to careers in aviation.

Vaughn College in Queens is doing just that. Administrators, professors, and staff want to encourage more Latinos to pursue careers in aerospace, engineering, airport airline management and transportation to name a few.

We'll talk to the Vaughn College president, Dr. Sharon DeVivo.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.