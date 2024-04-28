Tiempo: New York State aims to boost financial literacy among Latinos

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss a New York State grant funding financial literacy programs and helping people improve their finances, including Latinos.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Department of State just gave more than $1 million in grant money to several community organizations in our area.

The goal? Fund financial literacy programs and help people improve their finances.

The programs plan to provide one-on-one coaching with experienced financial professionals and offer help on how to budget and manage your finances for the long term.

Two of the community organizations are based in the Bronx, where so many Latinos live.

Joining us is Robert Rodriguez, the New York secretary of state to give us details on why this program is crucial to Latinos.

Then, free legal immigration assistance is being offered at Queens College as the city manages the influx of migrants.

The CUNY school just launched a campus branch of CUNY's Citizenship Now!

The new office will be fully staffed by a supervising attorney, a paralegal and office employees who will provide completely free legal assistance to students, as well as their families.

Monique Francis, interim director of CUNY Citizenship Now!, joins Tiempo to discuss.

