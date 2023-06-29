Smoke could be seen billowing from the famed Tiffany & Co. during a fire in Midtown.

Smoke billows out of famed Tiffany & Co. in Midtown Manhattan during fire

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A fire broke out at the famed Tiffany & Co. store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire started in a transformer vault in the street and smoke billowed into the basement of the building.

It happened before the store opened for the day, so there were no customers inside.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tiffany & Co. reopened in April 2023 after a gut renovation that began in 2019.

